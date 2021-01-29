Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMEGF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

