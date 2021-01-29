Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.54 ($52.40).

SHL stock opened at €46.19 ($54.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.83 and a 200 day moving average of €40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

