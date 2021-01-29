Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39. 1,029,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 584,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

