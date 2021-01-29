Sierra Wireless, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $701.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.