Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $166.72

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $166.72 and last traded at $166.72, with a volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.79.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $24,544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.