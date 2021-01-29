Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $39.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

