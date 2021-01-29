Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Siltronic alerts:

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $172.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.