Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.89. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,015 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$30.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.

About Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Inc. (SVB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources Inc. (SVB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.