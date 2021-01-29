Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE SI opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

