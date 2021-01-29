Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.82.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

