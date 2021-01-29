Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,197 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

