Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

