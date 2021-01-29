Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

