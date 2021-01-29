Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $357.06 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

