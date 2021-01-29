Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

