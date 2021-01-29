Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.39 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

