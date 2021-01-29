Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

