Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

