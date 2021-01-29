Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 23.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in ASML by 94.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $547.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $573.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.69.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

