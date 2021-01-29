Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

