Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $306.07 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.