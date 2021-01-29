Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

