Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,269. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.