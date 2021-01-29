Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.