Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.00 ($121.18).

ETR SIX2 opened at €99.25 ($116.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.84. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €107.60 ($126.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

