Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

SVKEF stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.