Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)’s (SVKEF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SVKEF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$11.13 during trading on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.