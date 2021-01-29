Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$5.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

