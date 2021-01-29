SkinCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,669.70 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,669.70 and $17,059.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

