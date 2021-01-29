Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Short Interest Up 542.3% in January

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 542.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHGFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

