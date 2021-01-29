Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 2.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 297,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.