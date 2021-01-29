Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.98. 325,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.