Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.24 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

