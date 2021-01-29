SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 40,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

SLCJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $5.98 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

