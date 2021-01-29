Smart Money Group LLC Makes New Investment in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,943. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.