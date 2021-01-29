Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,946,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,705,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.82. 32,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,305. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

