SmartCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $132,361.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $132,361.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,478.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03994860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00389037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.01173022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00405074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00248570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021853 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

