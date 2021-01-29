SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 93,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,438. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $45,437,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 183,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 85.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 348,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 44.5% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.