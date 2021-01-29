Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

