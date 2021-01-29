Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

SLDB opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

