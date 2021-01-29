SOLVE Hits Market Capitalization of $35.91 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00071260 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,709,629 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

