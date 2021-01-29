SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1.51 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00046821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00119957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00254612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00062107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00032529 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

