Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 5.7%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 591,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 300,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 124,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,143,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

