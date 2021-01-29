Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 91.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

