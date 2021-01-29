Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $69.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

