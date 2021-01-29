Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,739 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. 4,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

