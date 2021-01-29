Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $820.70. The company had a trading volume of 447,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $777.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

