Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 26,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

