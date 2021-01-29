Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $91.85. 24,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

