South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

